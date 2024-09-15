‘The Life of Chuck’ wins the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

The Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award has gone to “The Life of Chuck.” The prize hands Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation one of the most-watched prizes of the fall film festival circuit. The festival’s People’s Choice Award is regarded as a reliable harbinger for the Oscars. Since 2012, every winner of Toronto’s top prize has gone on to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. Last year, Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction” won, and went on to be a major awards contender. “The Life of Chuck” could test that track record. The film is up for sale and doesn’t yet have distribution.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.