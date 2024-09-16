At least 15 dead and thousands hectares scorched as wildfires sweep Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say that wildfires in Peru have left at least 15 dead and more than 3,000 hectares of cultivated land and natural areas scorched. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén told reporters that the fires were started by human activity and that 22 of the 24 regions that make up the country have active outbreaks. He added that clouds, smoke and winds were hampering the operations of the aircraft available to fight the fires. Of the fatalities, 10 died in the last two weeks and more than 1,800 people have been affected. The livestock sector was reported to have lost 334 animals.

