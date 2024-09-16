Judge rejects former Trump aide Mark Meadows’ bid to move Arizona election case to federal court

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected former President Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his charges in Arizona’s fake elector case to federal court. Monday’s decision marked the second time Meadows has failed in trying to get his state charges moved out of state court. Meadows faces charges in Arizona and Georgia in what state authorities allege was an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in Trump’s favor. He had unsuccessfully tried to move state charges to federal court last year in the election subversion case in Georgia.

