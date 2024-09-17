Congress is gridlocked. These members are convinced AI legislation could break through

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to introduce legislation that would prohibit political campaigns and outside political groups from using artificial intelligence to misrepresent the views of their rivals by pretending to be them. The legislation is being introduced Tuesday as Congress has failed to regulate the fast-evolving technology and experts warn it threatens to overwhelm voters with misinformation. Lawmakers say the bill would give the Federal Election Commission the power to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in elections in the same way it has regulated other political misrepresentation for decades. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California are among those sponsoring the bill.

