German opposition Christian Democrats tap leader Friedrich Merz as their candidate for chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union has chosen its leader, Friedrich Merz, to be its candidate for chancellor in next year’s national election. The decision was announced Tuesday at a news conference in Berlin with Merz and Markus Soeder, the leader of the CDU’s smaller Bavarian counterpart, the Christian Social Union, who had also been a contender for the role. Currently Germany has an unpopular three-party coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz which has governed since 2021. The coalition, which is made up of Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, suffered losses in elections to the European Parliament earlier this year and in recent German state elections in Thuringia and Saxony.

