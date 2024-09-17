The UN will vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end its occupation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly will vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. The resolution is being put to a vote in the 193-member assembly Wednesday as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary. Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. is urging member nations to reject the resolution, describing it as “an attempt to destroy Israel through diplomatic terrorism” and that never mentions Hamas’ atrocities. The Palestinian U.N. ambassador is calling for an end to Israel’s decades-old occupation and for Palestinians to be able to return home to live in peace and freedom.

