Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for ‘SNL’ season 50

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart will kick off “Saturday Night Live’s” landmark 50th season. NBC announced the lineup of hosts for the season Thursday. It premieres Sept. 28. It will be Smart’s first time hosting “SNL” and she’ll be joined by Jelly Roll as musical guest. Nate Bargatze will host on Oct. 5, with Coldplay performing. Ariana Grande will be the host, with musical guest Stevie Nicks on Oct. 12. “Beetlejuice” star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19 and Billie Eilish will be that night’s musical guest. The host on Nov. 2 will be “SNL” alum John Mulaney, with breakout musical sensation Chappell Roan.

