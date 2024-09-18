Secretary of State and CISA Director meet in Boise to discuss Idaho election security

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly met at the State Capital Wednesday morning to discuss enhanced election security in Idaho.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane has expressed his commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Idaho’s elections.

"As Idaho’s Secretary of State, I am dedicated to protecting our elections and ensuring that every vote counts. The support we receive from CISA is invaluable, especially for our rural communities that often lack funding and resources when it comes to cybersecurity. Federal support and expertise help us provide consistent and robust security measures that protect our elections and build trust in the process," he said in a September 16 press release.

The meeting touched on helping rural Idaho community elections stay safe from potential cyberattacks.

The General Election is on November 5, 2024.