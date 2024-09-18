The Vatican is set to rule on reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary at a Bosnian shrine

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is providing its long-awaited assessment on one of the more contested aspects of Roman Catholicism in recent years: the reported “apparitions” of the Virgin Mary at an otherwise unremarkable village in southern Bosnia. After nearly 15 years of study, the head of the Vatican’s doctrine office is headlining a news conference Thursday on what the Vatican called “the spiritual experience of Medjugorje.” In 1981, six children and teenagers reported seeing visions of the Madonna on a hill in the village of Medjugorje, a rural area in the wine-making region of southern Bosnia. Some of those original “seers” have claimed the visions have occurred regularly since then, even daily, and that Mary sends them messages.

