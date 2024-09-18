Venezuela’s opposition ex-candidate says he was forced to sign letter that effectively admits defeat

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s former opposition candidate says he was coerced into signing a letter effectively recognizing his defeat in July’s presidential election. Electoral authorities claim President Nicolás Maduro won that vote. Wednesday’s revelation of the letter is the latest strain to the country’s political crisis, which was exacerbated by the disputed election results and Edmundo González’s recent departure for exile in Spain. González and the Unitary Platform coalition he represented claim they defeated Maduro by a wide margin. The document states it was meant to be confidential, but Jorge Rodriguez, head of the National Assembly, presented it during a nationally televised press conference hours after a local news outlet published parts of it.

