Ukraine bans Telegram messenger app on state-issued devices because of Russian security threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has banned government officials, military personnel and other defense and critical infrastructure workers from installing the popular Telegram messaging app on state-issued devices. The move, announced Friday, came after Ukrainian intelligence services and the military said the app was being widely used by Russia for cyberattacks. An exception to the ban will be allowed for people who use the app in their official duties. The app is widely used in Ukraine for texting and also for reading news, including updates on Russian air attacks.

