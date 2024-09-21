The number of rhinos is slightly up but poaching has increased too

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The rhino population across the world has increased slightly but so have the killings, mostly in South Africa, as poaching fed by huge demand for rhino horns remains a top threat. Conservationists said in a new report that the number of white rhinos increased from 15,942 in 2022 to 17,464 in 2023, but the black and greater one-horned rhino stayed the same. Another subspecies, the northern white rhino, is technically extinct with only two females being kept in a secure private conservancy in Kenya. With all five subspecies combined, there are just under 28,000 rhinos left in the world, from 500,000 at the beginning of the 20th century.

