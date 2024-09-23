Rexburg police investigate possible explosive devices at 2nd West and Main Street

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg Police are asking people to avoid 2nd West and Main Street as they investigate a possible explosive device inside the vehicle.

Gary Hagan with Rexburg Police said an officer made a traffic stop and found possible bomb-making material inside the car.

They called in the regional bomb squad from Idaho Falls for guidance.

Main Street is closed from 3rd West to 2nd West.

An alert was sent out to people via emergency cell alert to avoid the area

No other information is available at this time.

This a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.