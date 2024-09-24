Arizona Democratic campaign office damaged by gunfire

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say someone fired shots at a Democratic Party campaign office in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries. Tempe police say the damage was found early Monday. They say the incident is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the office at the time the gunshots were fired. Phoenix TV stations aired footage Monday that showed two bullet holes in a door and two more in windows of the office. Authorities are concerned about the possibility of more political violence as the Nov. 5 general election gets closer.

