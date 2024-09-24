Same-sex couples in Thailand to tie the knot starting January as marriage equality bill becomes law

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s landmark marriage equality bill was officially written into law, allowing same-sex couples to legally wed. The law was published in the Royal Gazette after it was endorsed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and will come into effect in 120 days. This means LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriage in January next year, making Thailand the third place in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to allow same-sex marriage. The bill, which grants full legal, financial and medical rights for marriage partners of any gender, sailed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June respectively.

