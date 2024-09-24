Woman alleges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raped her on video in latest lawsuit
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another woman is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that the music mogul and his head of security raped her at his New York recording studio in 2001. Thalia Graves filed the lawsuit in federal court in New York Tuesday. She’s the latest of several people to file similar lawsuits against Combs, who was jailed on a federal sex trafficking indictment a week ago. Graves alleges that her rape was recorded on video. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal allegations and his attorney says he is innocent. His representatives did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the latest lawsuit.