Harris will campaign on Arizona’s border with Mexico in attempted show of strength on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Friday as her campaign looks increasingly to make the issue of immigration, one of her opponent, Donald Trump’s lines of political attack, into one of strength. Her campaign announced Wednesday that Harris will be in Douglas, Arizona, across the border from Agua Prieta, Mexico. Trump has built his campaign partly around calling for cracking down on immigration and the border. Harris has lately leaned into her experience as a former attorney general of California, saying that she frequently visited the border and prosecuted drug and people-smuggling gangs

