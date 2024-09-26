Sen. Raphael Warnock is working on children’s book inspired by the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is working on a children’s book centered on a generous boy and a proliferating baloney sandwich and inspired by a Biblical miracle. Philomel Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Thursday that it will release “We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunchbox” next April 25. With illustrations by TeMika Grooms, “We’re in This Together” is based on the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with just five loaves of bread and two fish. Warnock, a Baptist pastor, is also the author of “The Divided Mind of the Black Church” and “A Way Out of No Way.”

