Israel-Hamas war latest: Smoke rises from Beirut’s southern suburbs after a night of Israeli attacks

Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah targets pounded areas around Lebanon’s capital overnight. The streets of Beirut’s southern suburbs were empty and smoke was rising as the sun came up Saturday. The United Nations says the number of those displaced by the conflict from southern Lebanon has more than doubled, with more than 211,000 people now displaced. At least 20 primary health care centers have shut down in hard-hit areas of Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly cut his United States visit short to return to Israel. In a speech Friday at the United Nations, Netanyahu had vowed that Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah would continue.

