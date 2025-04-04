Brisk and bright ahead of warmer air
Mostly sunny and high of 48 today .Winds will gust to 22 from the north with high pressure slowly beginning to phase out the compresssed showers making those dark clouds and skuttle butt snow chances move on. More spring like temperatures are coming by weekend and jumping above average by 10 degres into the mid 60's, with some regions in the upper 60's. We begin a long stretch of mild days with very limited Snake Plain shower chances. Highs remain in the 60's for the next 7 days except for Tuesday with a slight dip in temps after another shortwave bumps the algorithm of sunshine.