Walz is to attend the University of Michigan football game before final prep for Tuesday’s debate

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to attend a football game between the University of Michigan and University of Minnesota. The Minnesota governor is expected to meet with young voters before Saturday’s afternoon game. The appearance is expected to be among Walz’s final ones before his debate Tuesday against Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. Michigan is expected to be among a handful of states that will determine the outcome of November’s election.

