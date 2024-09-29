Awareness of ‘Latinx’ increases among US Latinos, and ‘Latine’ emerges as an alternative

Over the last few years, various terms have emerged to describe those in the U.S. with roots in Latin America and Spain. While “Hispanic” and “Latino” remain the most prominent, “Latinx” has become de-facto as a gender-neutral alternative. Yet only 4% or 1.9 million people use the term to describe themselves according to a Pew Research Center Study. That’s a slight increase of 1 percent since 2019. Opinions are mixed about “Latinx,” and a new one has emerged: “Latine.” For some the constant updating of terms is a reflection of an evolving language and a way for everyone to have their identity seen and heard.

