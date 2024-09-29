University Boulevard exit will close as Chipotle opens

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - If you live, work, or even plan to check out the new Chipotle in Rexburg, this is a reminder to prepare for your commute. Highway exit 332 will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

The University Boulevard exit 332 has been under construction for much of the summer and is expected to be closed through Oct. 4, 2024 to add a final layer of pavement.

This time frame has been selected in coordination with the Madison School District, as schools will be out for harvest.

This exit is also near the new Chipotle whose grand opening is also Monday.

We spoke with one of the managers of the new restaurant, who tells us the road closure may affect business, but they aren't too worried about it.

The manager did not want to be named but said, "Chipotle is ready for Rexburg and I bet Rexburg is ready for us."