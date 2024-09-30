ACLU lawsuit challenges New Hampshire’s voter proof-of-citizenship law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging a New Hampshire law that would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification when casting a ballot. The lawsuit filed Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire calls the measure one of the most restrictive voting laws in the nation. The new law isn’t set to take effect until after the November elections. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed it earlier this month. The ACLU of New Hampshire filed the lawsuit on behalf of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, along with other groups and voters.

