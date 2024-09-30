Arkansas sues YouTube over claims that the site is fueling a mental health crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has sued YouTube and its parent company Alphabet, saying the video-sharing platform is deliberately addictive and fueling a mental health crisis among youth. Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office filed the lawsuit Monday in state court. The lawsuit accuses the companies of violating the state’s deceptive trade practices and public nuisance laws. The suit claims the site has resulted in millions spent on mental health services. Google, which owns the video service, denied the lawsuit’s claims, calling its controls robust. The lawsuit is the latest move by states to highlight the impact of social media on youth mental health.

