Braves host Mets in doubleheader to determine last two NL playoff teams

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are hosting the New York Mets in a doubleheader that will decide the final two NL wild-card spots, a day after the scheduled end of the regular season. The unusual twin bill was needed after two games between the NL East rivals were rained out last week as Hurricane Helene wreaked destruction across the southeastern U.S. The Braves and Mets are both 88-72 and hold a tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks. So all they need is a split of the doubleheader for both to advance to the Wild Card Series. The Diamondbacks are watching from Phoenix, needing one team to sweep so they claim the final wild card.

