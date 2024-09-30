Chipotle opens to long lines in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)—Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its Rexburg location Monday near the South Rexburg Exit 332. But the closure didn’t seem to be stop people from showing up.

Dozens of people were lined up around the outside of the restaurant right after it opened.

We asked some customers why they would wait in line for so long.

"I love Chipotle. I'd die for Chipotle," said one customer.

"Just waking up on a Monday morning knowing that I'm going have some nice warm queso with a big burrito, I'd stand here for hours," said another customer.

Even though Rexburg exit 332 was closed, the only traffic-related problems seemed to be the number of people trying to find parking places.

This is Chipotle's 12th location in Idaho.

The franchise's first location opened in Denver in 1993. It now operates more than 3,500 restaurants around the world.