A cruise ship bound on a round-the-world voyage leaves Belfast after a 4-month delay

LONDON (AP) — A cruise ship taking passengers on a 3 ½-year around-the-world voyage has finally sailed from Belfast, after spending four months stuck in the Northern Ireland capital. The ship spent months at a Belfast’s shipyard for rudder and engine repairs after embarking from Southampton. The ship’s operator, Villa Vie Residence, paid living expenses for dozens of passengers. Some went home, while some stayed in hotels in Belfast or visited other parts of Europe. Cyndi Grzybowski, from Appling, Georgia, said she was excited for the voyage to begin, but had enjoyed her stay in Belfast. Two passengers who got to know each other during the long delay got engaged and plan to marry aboard the ship next year.

