Bonneville Sheriff urges action on immigration concerns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse says the federal government needs to do more about immigration. He joined sheriffs from around the country to issue a statement focused on policy changes related to asylum claims and how they are processed.

Sheriff Hulse says a majority of migrants want to come to the U.S. to live better lives, but some of them are involved with drug cartels, and that can affect Idahoans. He says more than 117,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated in Bonneville County in 2023. He also says many migrants can end up in danger or even killed while trying to migrate.

Sheriff Hulse says this is not a partisan issue, but a human issue. He says there needs to be balance, moderation, and safety for both migrants and American citizens.

"We need to raise our voices for those that can't, which are these migrants that probably just wanted a better life," he said. "Who knows what they find when they get here?"

Sheriff Hulse said the current administration has allowed millions to enter the U.S. He encourages Idaho citizens to contact federal representatives and senators to demand solutions to immigration issues.

"Our representatives in the government have to get serious about this," said Sheriff Hulse. "These problems need to be corrected so that we can have well thought-out migration and immigration into our country the way it should be."

