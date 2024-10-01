Virginia school board to pay $575K to a teacher fired for refusing to use trans student’s pronouns

WEST POINT, Va. (AP) — An advocacy group says a Virginia school board has agreed to pay $575,000 in a settlement to a former high school teacher who was fired after he refused to use a transgender student’s pronouns. Conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom announced the settlement Monday, saying the school board also cleared Peter Vlaming’s firing from his record. The former French teacher at West Point High School sued the school board and administrators at the school after he was fired in 2018. A judge dismissed the lawsuit before any evidence was heard, but the state Supreme Court reinstated it in December.

