Last call at 4 a.m. in California? Governor says yes for one private club in LA Clippers’ new arena
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last call for drinks is 2 a.m. in California, but a members-only club in the new Los Angeles Clippers’ arena might soon get an exception under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The law signed last weekend would let about 100 club members be served alcohol until 4 a.m. in private suites inside the Intuit Dome on event nights. Supporters say the pilot program will boost the local economy but opponents warn of heightened risks of drunken driving. Critics charged the move appeared to show favoritism. The wife of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gave $1 million to Newsom’s 2021 campaign to fight a recall election.