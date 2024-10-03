Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP

CHICAGO (AP) — Melania Trump has revealed her support for abortion rights ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir. Her stated position exposes a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue. Kamala Harris’ campaign said in response: “Sadly for the women across America, Mrs. Trump’s husband firmly disagrees with her and is the reason that more than one in three American women live under a Trump Abortion Ban that threatens their health, their freedom, and their lives.” A majority of Americans support abortion rights, and Donald Trump has struggled to find a consistent message on abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

