Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp use hurricane recovery to make first appearance together

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — After making up privately, former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are using the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to put their detente on public display with a month to go before Election Day. Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Kemp is a popular second-term governor. They are slated to appear together Friday afternoon outside Augusta, Georgia, to tout recovery efforts after Helene made landfall in Florida and wrought widespread damage as it moved inland through Georgia and other states. The appearance is the latest turn in their contentious relationship that traces back to Kemp refusing to help Trump overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

