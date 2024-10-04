Eva Vergara, longtime AP Chile correspondent, dies at 68

Former AP correspondent in Chile, Eva Vergara, who covered stories including the first protests against the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet and revealed key information about abuses by members of the Catholic Church, died on Tuesday. She was 68. Her son said Vergara, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, died at home. Vergara reported extensively about the end of the Pinochet era and the country’s transition to democracy in 1990. She covered the aftermath of the military coup against President Salvador Allende in 1973. She also reported on the gripping rescue of 33 trapped miners in the San José mine in 2010.

