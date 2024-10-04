Here’s how to watch ABC Sports and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General Conference this weekend

Local News 8's Channel ABC 8-1 will be airing all four sessions of General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Saturday, October 5th and Sunday, October 6th.

The two college football and the WNBA games that air during that time will be broadcast on the Local News 8 Now Channel 8-4.



CHANNEL: LOCAL NEWS 8 ABC 8-1

Or Spanish on Telemundo 8-5 CHANNEL: LOCAL NEWS 8 NOW CHANNEL 8-4 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

GENERAL CONFERENCE

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Morning Session

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Session



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

GENERAL CONFERENCE

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Morning Session

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon Session SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Missouri Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies on NOW Channel 8-4

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs on NOW Channel 8-4



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. WNBA Basketball on NOW Channel 8-4

To watch General Conference online, click the links below:

Saturday: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media/broadcasts/watch-saturday-live-sessions?lang=eng

Sunday: https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media/broadcasts/watch-sunday-live-sessions-including-music-amp-the-spoken-word?lang=eng