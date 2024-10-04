Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel, says Iran will do it again if necessary

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has praised the country’s recent missile strike on Israel and said it is ready to do it again if necessary. State TV says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first appearance as leader at Friday prayers in about five years, called the missile strike a “shining” job by Iran’s armed forces. On Tuesday, Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel, the latest in a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its allies that threaten to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, while Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets.

