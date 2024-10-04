San Francisco’s first Black female mayor is in a pricey battle for a second term

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — London Breed became the first Black woman elected mayor of San Francisco six years ago. It was a pinch-me moment for a girl who grew up in public housing. But now she is in a heated contest for a second term in office. She faces four main challengers who are all fellow Democrats. They include former interim Mayor Mark Farrell and wealthy philanthropist Daniel Lurie. All say she has squandered her time in office and failed to rein in homelessness and open-air drug use. Breed says the pandemic challenged the city but her administration has laid the groundwork for a brighter future.

