Militants kill six Pakistani soldiers during a shootout in the country’s northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says militants killed six soldiers during a shootout in the country’s northwest. It’s the latest unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a base for armed groups. The troops died in an overnight operation in North Waziristan on Saturday, according to an army statement. Sunday’s statement also said six militants were killed. In the capital, Islamabad, cellphone services remained suspended Saturday as the city entered a second day of a lockdown aimed at thwarting rallies in support of ex-leader Imran Khan. He is in prison on multiple charges.

