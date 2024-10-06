Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw clash over abortion and immigration in New Jersey Senate debate

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw have met in their first debate for New Jersey’s Senate seat. The spot is open this year after Bob Menendez’s conviction on bribery charges and resignation. Kim is a three-term representative from the 3rd District. Bashaw is a hotel developer from southern New Jersey and first-time candidate. The two candidates clashed over abortion and immigration during Sunday’s debate. Kim hammered Bashaw for his support of former President Donald Trump and position as an abortion rights supporter. Bashaw sought to cast himself as a moderate and Kim as a Washington insider.

