Senior member of Myanmar’s former ruling party dies while serving prison sentence

BANGKOK (AP) — Zaw Myint Maung, a senior member of Myanmar’s former ruling party arrested during the 2021 military takeover, has died. He had been serving a prison sentence that was considered politically motivated. He was a close colleague of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and spokesperson of her National League for Democracy party. He had been a second vice president and chief minister of the central Mandalay region before the army seized control of the government in 2021, arresting him, Suu Kyi and many top members of her NLD party and government. He died Monday. He was 72 and had leukemia.

