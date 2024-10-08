Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and scientists say same is likely for Milton

Scientists say human-caused climate change boosted the rainfall of deadly Hurricane Helene by about 10% and intensified its winds by about 11%. The rapid analysis by World Weather Attribution comes just as another big hurricane, Milton, is taking aim at the Florida coast less than two weeks after Helene hit. The scientists said the warming climate boosted Helene’s wind speeds by about 13 miles per hour and made the high sea temperatures that fueled the hurricane 200 to 500 times more likely. They warn that the two fearsome storms in quick succession could be a glimpse of the future of climate change if humans don’t stop burning fossil fuels.

