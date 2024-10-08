Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton is churning closer to the west coast of Florida. Some residents are insisting they will ride out the potentially catastrophic storm. The National Hurricane Center predicts Milton will make landfall late Wednesday near the Tampa Bay region. The area hasn’t seen a direct hit from a major storm in a century. Thousands have fled inland barely two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the Tampa area with storm surge. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor noted that up to 15 feet of storm surge forecast for her city would be deep enough to swallow an entire house.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.