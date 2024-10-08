West Virginia lawmakers OK bills on income tax cut, child care tax credit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Bills aimed to reduce West Virginians’ income tax burden are headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice. One would reduce the state personal income tax by 2%. Another would provide a tax credit to help families pay for child care. Cuts to the state personal income tax have been a priority for Justice. The Republican governor is nearing the end of his second term and now running for U.S. Senate. He signed a more than 21% tax cut last year, and the tax is scheduled to drop by another 4% in the new year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.