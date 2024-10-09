All of Broadway’s theater lights will dim for actor Gavin Creel after an outcry

NEW YORK (AP) — All of Broadway’s marquees will dim to honor the life of Gavin Creel following an outcry by theater fans when only a partial dimming was proposed after the 48-year-old Tony Award-winner’s death last month. The Committee of Theatre Owners on Wednesday said all 41 Broadway theaters would dim their lights on separate nights for Creel, Adrian Bailey and Maggie Smith. The committee also said it was “reviewing their current dimming policy and procedures.” The death of Creel on Sept. 30 put the spotlight on the practice of dimming marquee lights after a notable theater figure has passed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.