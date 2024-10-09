In remote mountain communities cut off by Helene, communities look to the skies for aid

RAMSEYTOWN, N.C. (AP) — National Guard members who deployed to western North Carolina are still carrying out aid missions nearly two weeks after Hurricane Helene. Much of their humanitarian work involves delivering aid or checking in with mountain communities cut off from the outside world by storm-damaged roads. Priorities for those in impacted areas are beginning to shift as temperatures are expected to drop next week. That leaves National Guard members to adjust the supplies as fall weather cools. Meanwhile, their day-to-day missions change often as they field requests from those in need in remote communities.

