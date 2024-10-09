Macron will inspect Ukraine troops at French military camp as his domestic sway wanes

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet for the first time with some of the nearly 15,000 Ukrainian troops that France has trained for the country’s fight against the Russian invasion. Macron’s scheduled visit Wednesday afternoon to a military camp in eastern France comes as Ukraine’s Western allies are mulling a victory plan championed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. French officers are training what will become a full new brigade of 4,500 Ukrainian troops. Macron’s renewed focus on Ukraine also reflects how shifting politics in France have weakened his sway over domestic affairs. His decision to call surprise legislative elections in June backfired, leaving him with a minority government and strengthening the hand of his opponents in parliament.

