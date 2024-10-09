Mali’s traditional theater gives psychiatric patients the stage

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — In the courtyard of a psychiatric ward in Mali’s capital, patients take part in a traditional form of theater that is used as a way to work through problems. For years, it has also been a way of offering support and a sense of community to some people receiving psychiatric care. Such outreach is welcome. Mali has fewer than 50 mental health professionals for a population of more than 20 million, the World Health Organization says. People with mental illnesses in the West African nation are often left without treatment and excluded from society.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.