Suspected militants shoot police in vehicle in northwest Pakistan, killing 2 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants riding on a motorcycle have opened fire on a vehicle carrying police officers in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, killing two of them and wounding two others. A local police official said the attack happened Thursday in Tank, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, who often target security forces. The TTP are outlawed in Pakistan. They are separate from but a close ally of the Taliban who control neighboring Afghanistan.

