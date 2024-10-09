This is FEMA’s role in preparing for Hurricane Milton

WASHINGTON (AP) — Milton is set to become the second hurricane to strike Florida in two weeks, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is once again positioning supplies and personnel where they’re needed and coordinating with state and local officials. FEMA has faced rampant disinformation about its response to Hurricane Helene, which slammed into Florida on Sept. 26. Critics allege the agency isn’t doing enough to help survivors. There’s also just a lot of confusion about what the agency does and doesn’t do when disaster strikes. With Milton set to bring a life-threatening storm surge to the Tampa Bay region on Wednesday evening, many people are wondering whether they should see FEMA workers immediately and what impact the agency is having if they don’t.

