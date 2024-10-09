Trial opens of Serb gunmen accused of attacking Kosovo police

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has opened a trial of 45 people charged over a gunfight following an incursion by heavily armed Serb gunmen last year. The trial at the Pristina District Court is held under tight security. Only three Serb defendants were present Wedneday and the others are at large. The three pleaded not guilty. The gunmen shot dead a Kosovar police officer and three gunmen were later killed in a shootout with police. Kosovo has accused Serbia of involvement, but Belgrade denied it. Among those charged in absentia is Milan Radoicic, a politician and wealthy businessman with ties to Serbia’s ruling populist party and President Aleksandar Vucic.

